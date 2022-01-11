NEW LONDON, Mo. — A big gift arrived Monday evening at the food pantry at the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Ralls County Service Center.
Third grader Madi Weatherford and her father delivered a large amount of food they had collected over the weekend.
Madi, a student at Mark Twain Elementary School, has regularly given back to the community through projects to benefit the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, by making Christmas cards for area residential care facilities and filling Blessing Boxes. When Madi found out the Ralls County Food Pantry was running low on food, she and her parents, Chris and Kristy, announced on her Facebook page, Madi's Kindness Projects, that they would be picking up food over the weekend to help out.
After seeing the Facebook post about Madi's endeavor last Friday, some people brought food to the Weatherfords' home.
That weekend, the family drove around to Palmyra, Mo., New London, Mo. and Hannibal, receiving food from donors who met them or left food on their porches. They also received food items from the YMCA, donated for their food distribution program by County Market. Some people gave financial donations, and the Weatherford family took those to Walmart to purchase food.
"It's kind of crazy how her page has really kind of took off, and we're able to do so much with it," Chris said.
Chris commended everyone who contributed to Madi's latest project.
"We've definitely got a great group of followers, and it's growing every day, it seems," he said. "We just hit 500 followers over the weekend, because of basically sharing this event."
The family will be collecting food again this weekend.
Chris said Madi's biggest Kindness Project of the year is just around the corner. Each year for Madi's birthday, she submits an Amazon wish list of items she would like donated. Then, she presents the gifts to the Northeast Humane Society in mid-February.
Ralls County Service Coordinator Stephanie Dunker was in the process of moving the food pantry to the conference room on Tuesday morning "thanks to Madi." She recently completed several food safety procedures for storage of the food and submitted an application for a partnership with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, which will provide a monthly delivery of food for the pantry based on local need.
Dunker said she has been averaging two requests for food each day. On Monday, two people came to see her, and they received food to feed five people between their two families.
The Ralls County Food Pantry will assist area residents in conjunction with the Center Food Pantry, which also has a partnership established with the Food Bank. Dunker was also pleased that she had also teamed up with Dutch Country General Store in Hannibal, with General Manager Kathy Wear arranging for donations of treats like cinnamon rolls.
When Dunker was growing up, she worked at a food pantry with her grandparents. She expressed how close to her heart the effort has been to rejuvenate and expand the Ralls County Food Pantry.
"I had been around it a lot a time, but I had never seen all of the work that goes on behind the scenes," she said. "So, now to experience that, it's really neat to see. I didn't even realize I had a passion for it, until I realized how big the need was in Ralls County. It was very shocking."
More information and opportunities to donate to the Ralls County Food Pantry are available by calling Dunker at 573-985-2411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.