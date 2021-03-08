Ralls County Elementary receives “Kindness School Recognition” for their commitment to making the world a kinder place

HANNIBAL — Ralls County Elementary School was recognized as a “Kindness Certified School” for its commitment to making the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.
Students at Ralls County Elementary School recently took part in the annual Great Kindness Challenge hosted by Kids for Peace. The program reaches over 17 million students in 33,000 schools.
“We joined up with Kids for Peace to participate in The Great Kindness Challenge. As a Leader In Me school, students are always up for any type of opportunity to show off their leader skills,” said Laura Cowan, a fifth grade teacher at Ralls County Elementary. “This time we were able to have them form a committee with those that wanted to be involved and create activities that we could complete during The Great Kindness challenge.”
Students were encouraged to complete 50 acts of kindness from The Great Kindness Challenge checklist. One act of kindness was a “Happy Retirement” book for one of their favorite custodians who recently retired from Ralls County Elementary.
They were also challenged to create Love Links with written words of kindness on them. Kids for Peace, with the help of students at Ralls County Elementary, is dedicated to setting a Guinness World Record of 1 million paper links of love and hope covering 110 miles.
“We committed to do a quarter of a mile in Love Links and so we picked out some of our top artists in the school, those with creative talents. They were able to create these Love Links with really awesome, happy, positive sayings. Then, students in each class were able to color them,” said Cowan.
Ralls County Elementary formed a committee of 11 students to develop and implement these activities for The Great Kindness Challenge. One student leader on the committee was Joshua Miller, a fifth grader at Ralls County Elementary.
“It just makes me feel kind hearted,” Miller said about spreading kindness in his school. “Because being nice to people, it’s just like making a friendship with other people that you haven’t been friends with yet.”
“Our hearts are bursting with joy knowing that so many students are actively creating a brighter, happier and more positive world for all. Even during the pandemic, students are finding creative ways to spread love, honor classmates, show gratitude and offer a helping hand,” said Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace. “We are thankful to Ralls County Elementary School for providing this opportunity for their students to practice kindness and we are grateful to their students for demonstrating that kindness matters!”
More information on The Great Kindness Challenge and Kids for Peace can be found at thegreatkindnesschallenge.com.