HANNIBAL — Two Hannibal residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the mishap occurred at 1:30 p.m., May 22, on private property four miles south of Hannibal.
Involved in the accident was a 2017 Polaris RZR UTV driven by Travis W. Wilson, 49, of Hannibal.
According to the incident report the vehicle was southbound in a field when the driver made a left turn and lost control of the vehicle which overturned.
Travis W. Wilson of Hannibal, who was not wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries.
A passenger, Travis L. Wilson of Hannibal, 21, who was not wearing a safety device, sustained minor injuries.
Both the driver and passenger went to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
