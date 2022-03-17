STAFF REPORT
NEW LONDON, Mo. — Minor injuries were suffered Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 12:45 p.m., March 16, on Route T, 7 miles east of New London.
Involved in the mishap was a 2010 Honda motorcycle driven by 69-year-old Eddie L. Callahan of Hawk Point.
According to the accident report, the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Callahan, who was wearing a safety device, was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
