NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Farber woman suffered minor injuries Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 7:20 a.m. on Route V in New London.
Involved in the crash was a 1992 AGCO Rogator sprayer driven by 24-year-old Jonathan W. Dehner of Lewistown and a 2013 Hyundai Sonata operated by 61-year-old Lisa G. Kueck of Farber.
According to the incident report the sprayer, which was northbound, failed to yield to the eastbound Sonata and struck it on the passenger side.
Kueck, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
