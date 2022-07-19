PERRY, Mo. — A Mexico, Mo., man suffered moderate injuries Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 5:25 a.m., July 18, on MO 154 in Perry.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PERRY, Mo. — A Mexico, Mo., man suffered moderate injuries Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 5:25 a.m., July 18, on MO 154 in Perry.
Involved in the mishap was a 2011 Chevrolet box truck that was being driven east by 54-year-old Brent L. Knight of Mexico.
According to the incident report the crash happened when Knight attempted to avoid a deer. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road where it struck a sign.
Knight, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.