STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — A two-vehicle mishap in Ralls County Tuesday afternoon left a New London woman with minor injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 3:20 p.m., April 27, on Route T at Rainbow Ridge Place, approximately 5 miles south of Hannibal.
A 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was being driven northbound by 38-year-old Angela B. Gates of New London while a 2008 Ford Edge, operated by 57-year-old Christina L. Gumpton, was southbound.
According to the accident report, the Ford was attempting to turn onto Rainbow Ridge Place and failed to yield to the Chevrolet, turning into the path of the Chevrolet causing the collision.
Gates, who was wearing a safety device, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.