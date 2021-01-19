PERRY, Mo. — A Hannibal man suffered minor injuries Monday night in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 11:40 p.m., Jan. 18, on Mo. 19, 6 miles south of Perry.
A 2001 Kia Sportage was being driven north by 51-year-old Jerry A. Boyd of Hannibal.
According to the accident report the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions when it slid off the right side of the road and overturned multiple times before coming to a stop.
Boyd, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.