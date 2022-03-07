STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Tennessee man suffered minor injuries Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Route A, 6 miles east of Monroe City.
Involved in the crash was a 2017 International straight truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffrey D. Blair of Nashville, Tenn.
According to the accident report the eastbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver was transported by Monroe city ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.