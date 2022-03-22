CENTER, Mo. — A Jefferson City woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Route H, 6 miles north of Center.
Involved in the crash was a 2022 Kia Forte driven by 60-year-old Cynthia J. Brady of Jefferson City.
According to the accident report the vehicle ran off the right side of the road where it struck an embankment.
Brady, who was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.