NEW LONDON, Mo. — More Ralls County residents will be warned to take shelter in severe weather, as the county adds tornado sirens to places in the county that are currently without them. This is thanks to a grant through the Office of Homeland Security.
Presiding Commissioner of Ralls County, Wiley Hibbard, said the holes in tornado siren coverage became a concern for him around three years ago when there was a tornado in Perry.
“My wife and I jumped into my truck and drove around and looked at things. When we were out, I noticed all kinds of camper places and I didn’t know if they could hear them,” said Hibbard. “I decided that we needed to have an interactive map of all the campsites and put a warning siren circumference on top of that map.”
Once they did that, Hibbard said they discovered some pretty good sized holes in the area, which initiated them to apply for the grant from Homeland Security. This has resulted in new sirens added to the area, with a new one currently underway at the junction of Clarence Cannon and EE. While that siren in particular will not be located on land owned by Ralls County, Hibbard said that they worked with MODOT for a right-of-way.
It is the Ralls County Commissioners goal to make sure all Ralls County residents receive proper notification in the event of a tornado or severe storm, and Hibbard said they plan to look for more holes in the coverage area so they can continue to add sirens.
