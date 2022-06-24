MONROE CITY — A Thursday night, two-vehicle collision in Ralls County injured three people, including two juveniles.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 7:15 p.m., June 23, on Route J, 3 miles east of Monroe City.
Involved in the crash was a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 19-year-old Logan M. Lucas of Monroe City and a 1996 Jeep Cherokee operated by 69-year-old Donald A. Archer of Monroe City.
According to the incident report the mishap occurred when the Pontiac turned into the path of the Jeep.
Archer, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Also injured were two passengers in the Pontiac, a 7-year-old female, whose injuries were minor, and a 7-year-old male, whose injuries were moderate. Both juveniles, who are from Monroe City, were wearing a safety device.
The juvenile female was taken by a private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital. The juvenile male was flown to University Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.