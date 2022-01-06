STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — A Florida man suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 5, on U.S. 61, 1 mile south of Hannibal.
Involved in the collision was a 2017 GMC Savana driven by 76-year-old Gerald W. Williams of Port Richie, Fla., and a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 22-year-old Breanna N. O’Brien of Hannibal.
According to the accident report both vehicles were in the northbound lane and the GMC, which was following too close, struck the Chevrolet in the rear.
Williams, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.