NEW LONDON, Mo. — The Ralls County Emergency Services 911 Board of Directors agreed to temporarily cease collecting its 1% sales tax starting May 1 during its meeting Wednesday.
Voters approved increasing the 911 sales tax to 1% — the maximum allowed by state statute — in 2013. In recent years, the tax has generated $1 million annually, including just under $1.25 million in 2021.
In 2017, the 911 Board started efforts to continue providing 911 services to residents, stabilize its ever-increasing operational costs and pay off its long-standing debt.
Due to recommendations from the Missouri Legislature and the Missouri 911 Service Board, along with national trends that favor 911 consolidation, the Ralls County 911 Board decided to join an existing partnership between Lewis County 911 and Marion County 911 and consolidate 911 dispatch into a regional-centralized dispatch operation in 2018.
Two years after the consolidation, Northeast (Mo.) Emergency Communications Center (NECOMM) Director Mike Hall reported the three counties in the coverage area were receiving better emergency service at a reduced cost.
“What we’ve been able to demonstrate over the past couple years is that cost savings, plus the economies of scale and the efficiency of a combined joint center, you just can’t beat them,” Hall said. “There’s a significant cost savings by working together rather than working independently. Services are better, costs are reduced and it’s a win-win thing for all three counties.”
Because of the consolidation, the 911 Board accomplished several cost saving measures, paid off all existing debt and maintained 911 services.
In 2020, the board paid off its outstanding debt, including $255,000 still owed from the construction of the 911 building in 2006. After becoming debt-free, the board sought to sell the building in 2021.
In September, the former 911 building and land were advertised for sale and on Nov. 18, 2021, sealed bids were opened during a public meeting held at the Ralls County Courthouse. The board rejected all the bids because they were below the appraised value of the property.
After a second round of bids, the board publicly opened new bids Dec. 16, and members voted to accept the high bid of $375,000. An announcement regarding the sale of the building will be made once the sale closes.
As a result of the board’s moves, the Board started planning to reduce the tax rate.
At Wednesday’s meeting, board members heard an overview from their legal counsel, who had consulted with the Missouri Department of Revenue on the process of lowering the tax rate. After some discussion, the Board voted unanimously to lower the sales tax to 0% effective May 1, with plans to maintain it at least through the end of the 2023 fiscal year.
“When was the last time you have heard of local government actually lowering your taxes?” said Board Jerry Brinkman in a press release. “Our 911 Board has been diligent in finding the best ways, both financially and in protecting service levels, to serve the citizens of Ralls County and our work has come to fruition.”
Brinkman said the board plans to use existing cash reserves to meet the ongoing expense of providing 911 services.
“There will come a point where the Board will need to resume a sales tax levy to pay for on-going 911 services, but we are confident it will be much lower than the full 1% that has been collected for the past nine years,” he said.
In addition to lowering the sales tax rate, the board has also replaced a failed radio repeater used by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department in 2021. The board also partnered with the Ralls County Commission with a plan to assist all Ralls County first responders dispatched by NECOMM migrate to the Missouri Statewide Interoperable Network (MOSWIN) digital radio system this year.
The board also contributed $75,000 in matching funds to help the Hannibal Fire and Police departments obtain a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to enhance their ability to better communicate in the areas of Ralls County that they serve. The Board also purchased automatic vehicle location technology to help dispatch the closest unit to an emergency scene and allow 911 dispatchers to track their location.
