BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Debbie Ingram continues to be inspired by female country music artists.
Debbie Ingram will highlight some of those voices during a concert at 7 p.m. July 9 at the air-conditioned Bowling Green High School Auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. The show is sponsored by Raintree Arts Council, a nonprofit, multi-disciplinary arts organization serving Pike and Lincoln counties that receives partial financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council.
Performers whose songs will be showcased by Ingram include Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton, as well as some who haven’t had as much acclaim.
“I have focused on women before and I think I keep coming back to them because there were so many that we have forgotten about,” Ingram said. “And many of them really paved the way for women singers down through the years. I believe you will find many women country singers today who give credit to these women as their inspiration — and if not these women, then other women that they inspired.”
Of particular influence for Ingram is Cline, who died in a plane crash at age 30 in 1963. The Virginia native’s songs and vocal style still have an impact almost six decades later.
“I so wish she was still here with us,” Ingram said. “I love to sing her songs and would do a Patsy Cline concert every year if I could. Her voice was really like no other. I would say that nine times out of 10 when I am mowing, Patsy will be in my headset!”
As with so many musicians, Ingram began singing at home and in church at a young age.
“Then, as I got older, I began singing more in high school and from there have just continued singing for church, community events and concerts,” she said. “I grew up with parents that always listened to country music, so I loved it from a young age. My parents took us to the Mark Twain Opry in Frankford almost every week when we were kids, and any other opry show that might be around. I like to sing all types of music, but country music is so familiar to me, and I just feel really comfortable singing these songs.”
As a businesswoman, Ingram can appreciate the struggles many of her gender have encountered. While those days are largely gone, Ingram says being in a position of leadership helps her to appreciate the sacrifices so many female country artists made in paving the road to greater equality.
“I certainly admire their grit and determination!” she said. “I’m not sure about being a role model myself, but I would hope that there are those lives that I have come in contact with that I hope I have brought some inspiration to.”
For the July 9 concert, Ingram has chosen music from the 1950s to the 1970s. There won’t be anything from the 1980s or beyond, but the audience can expect at least one thing besides great music.
“I hope they come ready to sing along, because I would think they will know many of these songs,” Ingram said.
While the crowd might not get to hear selections from every female country artist, Ingram is excited that so many are on the bill.
“I think that says a lot about country music, especially for women — that we have so many role models to fall back on,” she said.
