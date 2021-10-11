CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Raintree Arts Council held its 47th Annual Art Show and Competition Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Appleshed in Clarksville in conjunction with the Applefest.
There were 27 adult entries (101 adult works) and 257 student entries. The participating schools were Bowling Green High, Clopton schools, Logan Private Studio, Louisiana Elementary School, Louisiana High School, Louisiana Middle School and private entries by Elsberry students.
This year’s competition was judged by Sandy Brooks, a retired physical therapist and artist. Her focus is animals and she loves the relation of art and physical therapy.
Raintree thanks the sponsors who helped with the costs of the show, and the Louisiana High School National Honor Society and Interact club for their assistance.
Student division:
Winners in the grades K-1 category were: First place — Dylan Goad, second place — Zoey Guthrie and third place — Isabella Chilson. Honorable Mention — Nathaniel Stafford, Emma Magruder and Cade Omohondro.
Winners in the grades 2-3 category were: First place — Kailyr Hill, second place — Loretta Steward and third place — Genevieve Weber. Honorable Mentions — Amelia Beaumgard, Daisy Stulburg and China Scott.
Winners in the grades 4-5 category were: First place — Alaysia Gschwender, second place — Bailey Land and third place — Dayson Smith. Honorable Mentions — Abel Miller, Hadley Moore, Ezekiel Scott and Karsyn Watts.
Winners in the grades 6-8 category were: First place — Karishma Clark, second place — Jacob Lovell and 3rd place — Lucas Gschwender. Honorable Mentions — Avaya Parquette, Madelyn Williams, Josie Bower and Alivia Perrine.
Winners in the grades 9-10 category were: 1st place — Jalaya Ries, 2nd place — Seth Miller and 3rd place — Tessa DePriest. Honorable Mentions — Jillian Booth, Kendra Sperry, Jasmine Perez and Ally Langley.
Winners in the grades 11-12 category were: 1st place — Krimson Lee, 2nd place — Jordan Haynes and 3rd place — Tegan Carrington. Honorable Mentions — Alexis Ince, Australia Monjaraz and Reyna Gonzales.
Student Best in Show — Raegan Bowser.
Adult division:
Photography: First place — Connie Stephens, second place — P.K. Kelly, third place — Bev Cogar and fourth place — Mike Haddock. Honorable Mentions — Ann Narramore and Connie Stephens.
Amateur division: First place — Bill Blakey, second place — Reagan Jackson and third place — Abigail Ward. Honorable Mentions — Bill Blakey, Dieter Mueller and Amanda Pendergast.
Professional division: First place — Dennis Babbitt, second place — Ann Miller Titus; third place — Pat Kerns and fourth place — Howard Kuo. Honorable Mention — Pat Kerns.
Best of Show — John Stoeckley.
People’s choice Youth — Tegan Carrington.
People’s choice Adult — Cindy Logan.
Raintree is a not-for-profit, multi-disciplinary arts organization that receives partial funding from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
