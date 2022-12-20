HANNIBAL — BNSF will be completing railroad repairs at the crossing on Route B in Marion County.
The work will start and end east of Route JJ. The road will be closed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 and will reopen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Please use alternate routes.
