MONROE CITY, Mo. — Weather permitting, U.S. 24 will be closed for repair permit work Nov 10-11, at the railroad crossing in Monroe City located north of Monroe County Route W.
The road will close at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov 10, and will reopen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Detour signs will be in place.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this time.
The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. More information is available from MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. More information is available by going to www.modot.org/northeast.