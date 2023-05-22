HANNIBAL — Area residents are encouraged to register for the chance to win four tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, with proceeds from donations benefitting United Way of the Mark Twain Area.

People can enter a raffle for the opportunity to win four tickets to the 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins game in the National Car Rental Club.

