HANNIBAL — Area residents are encouraged to register for the chance to win four tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, with proceeds from donations benefitting United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
People can enter a raffle for the opportunity to win four tickets to the 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins game in the National Car Rental Club.
A $10 donation to United Way provides one chance to win and a $25 donation to United Way provides three chances to win.
The winner will be notified Friday, June 30.
Details of National Car Rental Club amenities include outdoor reserved seats (sections 258 and 259) or indoor reserved seats (section 260), An upscale buffet that includes ballpark fare, an action station, cookies and brownies, a full-service bar that includes mixed drinks, wine, Budweiser products, Shock Top, Goose Island IPA and Coca-Cola products and exclusive access to the climate-controlled club.
Buffet service begins when Busch Stadium gates open — one-and-a half hours prior to the start of the game — and will be available until one-and-a-half hours after the scheduled game time. Bar service begins when Busch Stadium gates open and will be available thru the end of the game.
In the event of a rain delay, alcohol service will end three hours after scheduled game time.
All ticket sales benefit United Way.
