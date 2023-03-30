QUINCY, Ill. — The Quinsippi Stamp Club will hold its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday April 5 at the Lorenzo Bull House, 1550 Maine St. in Quincy. Refreshments will be provided.
After a short business meeting, the club will host an auction of stamps and related items offered by the members. The public is invited to attend and participate. Join club members to learn more about the interesting, beautiful and historical hobby of stamp collecting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.