TAYLOR, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., woman suffered minor injuries Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 12:05 a.m., April 30, on the north outer road of U.S. 24, 1 mile east of Taylor.
Involved in the accident was a 2012 Mitsubishi driven by 23-year-old Samantha J. DuPont of Quincy.
According to the accident report the vehicle was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a ditch.
DuPont, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy by a private vehicle.
