HANNIBAL — A Quincy, Ill. woman was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 2 a.m. on U.S. 61, 4 miles south of Hannibal.
Involved in the accident was a 2017 GMC Savanna driven by Troy T. Rasey, 44, of Maywood.
According to the incident report Dakota L. Borenson, 25, of Quincy, Ill., was on the highway when she was struck by the northbound vehicle.
Borenson was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
