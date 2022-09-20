Quincy Symphony Orchestra presents 'Diamond Jubilee Concert'

QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Bruce Briney, begins its 75th anniversary season with a celebratory concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Quincy Junior High’s Morrison Theater.
QSO Concertmaster Kris Lowe shines as featured soloist on Tomaso Vitali’s “Chaconne”. A chaconne is a musical form used for variation on a repeated harmonic progression over a ground bass. Vitali’s version is fiery and complex, showcasing the soloist’s range and depth.
Lowe is marking her 30th year as concertmaster of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra. She received degrees from the University of Houston and Hannibal-LaGrange University. She also earned a master's degree from Western Illinois University.
She received her Suzuki Violin certification from WIU under Mosche Neuman (Israel) and maintained a private studio for many years teaching Suzuki Violin. Kris was a music teacher for the Quincy and Hannibal school districts. She recently retired from teaching music in the Palmyra Public School District.
In addition to the QSO, she has performed with the Peoria Symphony, Knox-Galesburg Symphony, Quad Cities Symphony, and others. She is a former concertmaster of the Jacksonville (Ill.) Symphony.
The celebratory mood continues with Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5," a work that taps into raw emotion and the power of music. Written during a season when the composer thought he was drained artistically, the music represents triumph over fate, building to a rousing finale that celebrates the strength of the human spirit. This piece has popular and historic significance to the QSOA, having been programmed in each decade by all QSO conductors except founder George Irwin.
In a first of its kind, artist Jennifer Bock-Nelson creates a big-screen visual accompaniment to the orchestra’s performance of Thom Ritter George’s “Song of the Harp”. This piece was commissioned by the QSOA in 2014 to honor charter musician Sarama Schnack.
George is a former music director and conductor of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra. Bock-Nelson’s artwork perfectly accents his music. Images from her extensive catalog of original works and transitions are determined by the artist throughout the live performance.
Bock-Nelson graduated with a BA in Studio Art from Houghton College and an MFA in Painting from Northern Illinois University. Her public works, including a 5,000 sq. ft. mural, are featured at Quincy Public Library, Washington Park in Quincy, The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center and Blessing Physician Services Pediatrics.
At 2:30 p.m., Bock-Nelson will participate in an on-stage discussion with Maestro Briney about the collaboration.
Members of the public are invited for a more in-depth discussion on the work during an Artist’s Talk session at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Quincy Art Center, 1515 Jersey St.
QSOA season tickets include all concerts listed above and offer great savings over single ticket prices. The price of a season ticket is $70 for adults and $60 for seniors. A special promotion offers first-time season ticket holders to get two season tickets for the price of one.
Single tickets will be available throughout the season at the door, or in advance from Quincy HyVee stores, County Market, Sturhahn Jewelers and the QSOA website. Single ticket prices are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors.
Thanks to support from the Community Foundation and the Tracy Family Foundation, children 18 and under are admitted free to all concerts and are encouraged to attend.
The Diamond Jubilee concert is sponsored by Gardner Denver. The Arthur & Lela Lindsay Family is the Guest Artist Sponsor and Winters LLP is the Music Sponsor. The 2022-23 Season Sponsors are Blessing Hospital and The Knapheide Manufacturing Company.
Program notes and soloist biographies are available at www.qsoa.org.
More information is available by calling 217-222-2856.
