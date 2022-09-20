Quincy Symphony Orchestra presents 'Diamond Jubilee Concert'

Quincy Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster and former area music teacher Kris Lowe will perform as featured soloist on Tomaso Vitali's "Chaconne" during the "Diamond Jubilee Concert" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Quincy Junior High School's Morrison Theater.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Bruce Briney, begins its 75th anniversary season with a celebratory concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Quincy Junior High’s Morrison Theater.

QSO Concertmaster Kris Lowe shines as featured soloist on Tomaso Vitali’s “Chaconne”. A chaconne is a musical form used for variation on a repeated harmonic progression over a ground bass. Vitali’s version is fiery and complex, showcasing the soloist’s range and depth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.