QUINCY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Quincy Memorial Bridge on eastbound U.S. 24 will close to continue repairs, weather permitting, starting Monday.
Two-way traffic will be maintained on the Bayview Bridge (westbound U.S. 24) during the closure. The Bayview Bridge will be posted with a maximum width of 14 feet during the closure of the Memorial Bridge, which is expected to last through mid-summer.
The remaining work will consist of improving the road surface, painting, structural steel repairs and other miscellaneous work.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips on the Bayview Bridge. When feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
