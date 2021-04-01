STAFF REPORT
WEST QUINCY, Mo. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the Quincy Memorial Bridge on eastbound U.S. 24 will close for repairs April 12.
Two-way traffic will be maintained on the Bayview Bridge on westbound U.S. 24 during the closure.
The Bayview Bridge will be posted with a maximum width of 14 feet during the closure of the Memorial Bridge, which is expected to last until Nov. 30.
This $7.25 million project consists of resurfacing the bridge deck, joint replacements and repairs, painting, structural steel repairs, lighting replacement and repairs and other miscellaneous work.
Benefits from the project include providing a smoother road surface, installing safety equipment and needed maintenance to the structure. IDOT is currently reviewing long-term plans for replacing the Quincy Memorial Bridge and will be seeking input at a public meeting to be held later in 2021.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips on the Bayview Bridge. When feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway and 128 bridges along with 228 additional safety improvements.
IDOT District 6 updates are available by following them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict6 or viewing area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.