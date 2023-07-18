BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Pike County (Mo.) Sheriff's Department reported an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday that sent one deputy and a Quincy, Ill. man to the hospital.
According to the report, shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday a Pike County deputy sheriff and a Bowling Green police officer located a vehicle driven by Dillon W. Vahle, 27, of Quincy. Vahle was being sought by the Quincy Police Department in regards to incidents in Quincy.
Vahle reportedly led officers in a pursuit that was primarily on U.S. 61. before ending on Mo. Route UU. The Sheriff's Department reports that Vahle tried to run over officers with the truck he was driving, leading to officers firing at Vahle.
One deputy received treatment for minor injuries at Pike County Hospital. Officers administered lifesaving first aid to Vahle until an ambulance arrived. Vahle was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis-area trauma center.
Vahle had been lodged in Adams County Jail on a charge of aggravated fleeing from police before posting bond and being released on July 14. Vahle currently has additional cases pending in Adams County including two separate charges of resisting arrest and a charge of violating an order of protection.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control has taken charge of the investigation.