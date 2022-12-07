PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — A Quincy man sustained moderate injuries in a rollover crash on Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Caleb P. Veihl, 30, of Quncy, Ill., was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix at 12:05 p.m., traveling east on Highway 168, two miles west of Philadelphia.
The accident occurred when the Pontiac left side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.
Veihl was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital.
He was wearing a seatbelt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.