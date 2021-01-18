MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., man suffered moderate injuries Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 4:14 p.m., Jan. 16, on Highway DD, 5 miles east of Monroe City.
A 2019 Mazda CX9 was being driven southbound by 33-year-old Matthew R. Anderson of Quincy.
According to the accident report the vehicle ran off the right side of the road where it struck a culvert and overturned.
Anderson, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.