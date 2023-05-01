WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A Quincy man sustained moderate injuries in a Friday morning crash involving two vehicles in West Quincy.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said William J. Rummenie, 68, of Quincy, Ill., was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla at 11:35 a.m. Friday, traveling south across U.S. 24.
The crash report stated the accident occurred when Rummenie failed to yield and traveled into the westbound path of a 2015 Cadillac SRX, driven by Barbara J. Stevens, 64, of Lewistown, Mo.
Rummenie was transported by Adams County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Adams County EMS.
