MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., man was killed Monday night in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 9:20 p.m., July 18, on Route Z, 1.5 miles north of Monroe City.
Involved in the mishap was a 2003 Toyota Highlander driven by 42-year-old Keith A. Wiemelt of Quincy.
According to the incident report the vehicle was northbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. It then ran off the right side of the road, vaulted over the road and overturned.
Wiemelt was transported by Monroe City ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 10:52 p.m.
