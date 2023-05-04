Quincy man arrested in connection with Friday night stabbing

HANNIBAL — A Quincy, Ill. man has been arrested following a stabbing on Friday night that left a Hannibal man injured.

The Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant Saturday, April 29 for Anthony D. Bell, 41, of Quincy, charging him with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident that began at about 10:56 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the 1200 block of Sierra.

