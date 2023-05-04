Quincy man arrested in connection with Friday night stabbing

HANNIBAL — A Quincy, Ill. man has been arrested following a stabbing on Friday night that left a Hannibal man injured.
The Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant Saturday, April 29 for Anthony D. Bell, 41, of Quincy, charging him with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident that began at about 10:56 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the 1200 block of Sierra.
Hannibal police reported Bell forced his way into a home and assaulted another male by stabbing him multiple times. Bell reportedly fled the scene and later turned himself in.
The victim was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance.
Bell appeared for an arraignment hearing Monday. He is scheduled to appear before Judge David Mobley at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Ralls County Courthouse for a bond appearance hearing.
No attorney is listed for the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represents the state.
Bell remains in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
