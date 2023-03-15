Quincy Area Youth Orchestra Spring Concert slated for March 26

QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra (QAYO) presents its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Baldwin School, 30th and Maine streets.
Under the direction of Dr. Rich Cangro, the orchestra will perform bright and colorful selections including “Festique” by M.L. Daniels, “Genesis” by Rossano Galante, “Marche Militaire Francaise from Algerian Suite” by Camille Saint-Saëns and “Danse Négre from African Suite” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Admission to the concert is free with donations encouraged.
The 2022-23 QAYO comprises 35 talented musicians from the tri-state area. Each of the members was selected for the orchestra based on auditions held in October. The student musicians come together weekly for rehearsals. Their first performance was Sunday, Feb. 19 when they joined the Quincy Symphony Orchestra side-by-side for William Camphouse’s “Brilliance”. The Illinois composer wrote this piece to honor the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association’s 75th anniversary.
This program was made possible by Encore! Symphony Volunteer Council and grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Tracy Family Foundation, the Michelmann Foundation, the J.W. Gardner II Foundation and the following funds through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri: Jayne & Leroy Boeckelman Fund for Young Musicians, Katherine Broemmel Endowment for the Arts, Paul H. & Anne B. Gardner Memorial Fund, Mary Ridder Cherny Fund and the Irwin Family Fund.
More information is available by visiting www.qsoa.org or calling 217-222-2856.
