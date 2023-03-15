Quincy Area Youth Orchestra Spring Concert slated for March 26

Members of the 2022 Quincy Area Youth Orchestra are pictured during their annual concert. This year's Spring Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Baldwin School, 30th and Maine streets in Quincy, Ill.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / LISA WIGODA

QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra (QAYO) presents its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Baldwin School, 30th and Maine streets.

Under the direction of Dr. Rich Cangro, the orchestra will perform bright and colorful selections including “Festique” by M.L. Daniels, “Genesis” by Rossano Galante, “Marche Militaire Francaise from Algerian Suite” by Camille Saint-Saëns and “Danse Négre from African Suite” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

