FRANKFORD, Mo. — The Frankford First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is hosting a Quarter Madness fundraiser on Saturday at the Outer Road Event Center in Frankford.
The Outer Road Event Center was formerly the Mark Twain Opry and Jennings Opry building.
Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase prior to the auction and during the intermission.
The auction includes 60-plus items, including front row St. Louis Cardinals tickets, more than $300 in cash and more than $500 in gift cards and gift certificates to local businesses. In total, the prizes at the auction are valued at more than $3,200.
Proceeds from the event will be used to fund the next phase of restoration for the church's stained glass windows.
More information is available by visiting the church's Facebook page, @FrankfordFirstChristian.
