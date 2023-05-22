QUINCY, Ill. — National Cancer Survivors Day, observed the first Sunday in June each year, is a day to recognize those who have faced a life-altering diagnosis, were inspired by hope and emerged stronger on the other side.
To celebrate all those impacted by cancer, Quincy Medical Group (QMG) and Quincy Medical Group Foundation will host a “Hope Grows Here” event commemorating their individual experiences with cancer. At the event, the Quincy Medical Group Foundation will reveal its newly installed Messages of Hope wall.
“Hope Grows Here” will take place at the QMG Cancer Institute, located at 3301 Broadway St. in Quincy at the Quincy Town Center, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 4. The community is invited to honor local cancer patients and survivors.
The new Messages of Hope wall will be displayed along the walls of the entryway of the QMG Cancer Institute. The display is made of customized moss and will be updated each year with photos of the previous year’s Cancer Survivors Day moments.
“The day is a celebration for cancer survivors a message of hope for those recently diagnosed, a gathering of support for families, and an outreach to the community to share that ‘Hope Grows Here,’” said Morgan Parker, director of community relations at QMG. “Our hope is that the addition of the Messages of Hope wall creates a feeling of comfort and calmness for all those who walk through our doors, so they can focus on healing. Each year, the pictures on the wall will represent this special day, to celebrate life and as a reminder that cancer does not define them."
During “Hope Grows Here”, guests will be able to create a bouquet of flowers at Sweet P Petals flower trailer. Sweet P Petals is a mobile flower trailer that provides a build-your-own-bouquet experience.
Guests will have the opportunity to write words of encouragement and support on the “If These Walls Could Talk” chalkboard wall in the Cancer Institute and write cards to patients currently receiving treatment. Those in attendance can enjoy a few sweet treats from local businesses, along with a specialty drink from RePete Candle and Coffee Bar.
