HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks and Recreation is hosting the seventh annual Pumpkins in the Park — a pumpkin-decorating contest and exhibit — at Central Park Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will be in conjunction with the last day of Central Park Farmers Market. Winners will be announced at noon.
From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the pumpkins will be on display in Central Park. The pumpkins will be judged by the spectators. Each person will be allowed to vote once in each category.
There will be adult and children divisions in the following categories:
- Scary
- Creative
- Mayor’s Choice
Participants are being asked to bring pumpkins to Central Park from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and can retrieve their pumpkins at noon. Pumpkins will be displayed at City Hall through Halloween and then will be disposed of.
Pumpkins can be decorated with paint, glitter, markers, etc., but cannot be carved.
Photos of the pumpkins will be posted on the Hannibal Parks Facebook page and the pumpkin with the most likes will earn Facebook Favorite.
Prizes are donated by SC Contact Centers and Hannibal Parks and Recreation.
Rules are posted on the www.hannibalparks.org website.