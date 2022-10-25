HANNIBAL — The weather will feel like fall at Saturday’s Pumpkins in the Park.
The pumpkin-decorating contest and exhibit is in conjunction with the last day of Central Park Farmers Market.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 6:47 pm
HANNIBAL — The weather will feel like fall at Saturday’s Pumpkins in the Park.
The pumpkin-decorating contest and exhibit is in conjunction with the last day of Central Park Farmers Market.
Winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m. From 9:30 to 11 a.m., the pumpkins will be on display in Central Park. Spectators can vote on each category.
There will be adult and children divisions in the following categories:
Photos of the pumpkins will be posted on the Hannibal Parks Facebook page and the pumpkin with the most likes will earn Facebook Favorite. Prizes are donated by SC Contact Centers and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.