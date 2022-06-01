HANNIBAL — The comings and goings of the various bats which annually spend the winter in the mines at the Sodalis Nature Preserve are not a point of emphasis for the Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW). However, the HBPW recently extended help to a group of people whose focus is the well-being of bats.
According to Mary Lynne Richards of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, personnel with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Geological Society have expressed interest in finding a location in Hannibal where a special bat sensitive radar unit could be placed.
"They want to know when the bats are leaving Sodalis so they try and track some of them," Richards said.
Not just any location would do.
"They needed somewhere that was close to Sodalis, but which would be unobstructed by a bunch of trees," Richards said. "We took them around (to potential locations). We thought about the street department, but they decided on the wastewater treatment plant there by Sodalis."
The researchers appreciated the cooperation they have received during their visits.
"They said everyone in Hannibal has been so accommodating to them," Richards said.
