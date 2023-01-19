PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members discussed two public meetings planned in March to educate residents about the proposed bond issue for sewer and waterworks improvements during their Thursday meeting.

City Clerk Deena Parsons shared a pamphlet with information about the April 4 ballot issue, which will ask voters if they approve issuing $15 million in revenue bonds for repair work needed for each system. Bill increases are estimated to be 20% for water customers and 38% for sewer customers. If the city needs to finance the projects without state or federal assistance, the increases are projected to be 26% and 46%, respectively.

