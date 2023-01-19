PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members discussed two public meetings planned in March to educate residents about the proposed bond issue for sewer and waterworks improvements during their Thursday meeting.
City Clerk Deena Parsons shared a pamphlet with information about the April 4 ballot issue, which will ask voters if they approve issuing $15 million in revenue bonds for repair work needed for each system. Bill increases are estimated to be 20 percent for water customers and 38 percent for sewer customers. If the city needs to finance the projects without state or federal assistance, the increases are projected to be 26 percent and 46 percent, respectively.
Two public meetings are planned to provide details about the bond issue and how the projects will improve efficiency and ensure future compliance with Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulations. The meetings are planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 29 at the Sesquicentennial Building in Flower City Park.
The sewer and waterworks systems date back to the 1960s and 1970s and have received minimal upgrades since their construction. Specifically, the lime feed filtration system necessary to produce drinking water is 47 years old, and replacement parts are becoming hard to find. In addition, a recent failure of one of the sewer plant's rotors necessitated a $750,000 repair project.
Mayor Pro Tem Brock Fahy provided an update on a hotel feasibility study. He explained the details looked good, but the return on investment was currently lower than the level the developers expected. He planned to discuss some figures with Hannibal Regional Economic Development Executive Director Corey Mehaffy and expressed a desire to seek incentives as the process continues.
The $7 million, 45-room hotel would be constructed on two acres of land along Highway 168 if approved. Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell explained it would cost about $600,000 to connect utilities to the site, and two landowners would also need to be contacted if the project is approved.
- The police committee met, discussing several topics such as plans for a new phone system to provide the Palmyra Police Department the same system in use by other city departments. Three new police cruisers have been added to the fleet, but a recent accident resulted in repair costs of $14,795 for one vehicle.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue explained city insurance provider MIRMA would take over the insurance claim to recover funds from Progressive Insurance. He said considerations are being made for potentially hiring a new officer. Also, a decal package for the new vehicles was designed by officers on the force. The vehicle Toughbook computers currently in use are 15-year-old units from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and are in need of replacement. Bogue plans to submit three options for replacement units during the next council meeting.
The City Council adjourned into a closed session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.