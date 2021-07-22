Public meetings planned for St. Elizabeth adaptive reuse project

HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, announced Wednesday that 3 Diamond Development LLC will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the Council Chambers at City Hall to discuss the proposed adaptive reuse of the former St. Elizabeth hospital in Hannibal.
In addition, representatives from 3 Diamond Development LLC will be meeting with area service providers to discuss space requirements and the proposed mix of services to be provided at the facility. According to Mehaffy, 3DD representatives met virtually with a number of service providers to discuss the adaptive reuse project during the height of COVID-19 in 2020.
“We will be scheduling meetings with area service providers and the project architect to discuss potential uses for the common area space to support both the residents of the facility but also the community at large,” Mehaffy said.
3DD is proposing an adaptive reuse of the old St. Elizabeth Hospital, at 109 Virginia St. The development will be restricted to seniors at 50% to 60% average median income level or below.
This adaptive reuse will feature one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, and each unit will include such amenities as blinds, hardwood and tile flooring, central heating and air-conditioning, ceiling fans, pull cords and handrails. Kitchen appliances will include Energy Star-rated refrigerators with ice makers, oven/ranges, dishwashers, and garbage disposals.
3DD wishes to establish a true sense of community. Officials say this can be accomplished in part by using smart, forward-thinking physical design elements. However, the best way often is to encourage residents to actively engage with one another socially. For this reason, 3DD will seek to employ and/or contract with a dedicated on‐site social services coordinator.
The Social Services Coordinator will work with the City of Hannibal and other civic organizations to foster a true sense of community through social events like potluck dinners, movie nights, bingo nights, book clubs, holiday celebrations and local theater opportunities.
In addition to these social activities, 3DD will also pursue offering various on-site supportive service programs, including credit counseling, resume building workshops, basic financial literacy courses and visits from motivational speakers. They propose to have ample common area space to meet this goal. 3DD hopes to provide residents with the tools to help them help themselves while aging in place.
“In our developments we strive to play an active role in any neighborhood revitalization efforts and to ensure that our development enhances the fabric of the community rather than distract from it. To that end, the development team believes that broad community support and buy‐in is imperative to any successful development which we undertake.
"We typically will not only engage city and county leaders but other neighborhood and community partners as well; we accomplish this by being proactive in our efforts. We pull radius analysis for all neighboring land owners from public records, run advertisements/announcements in local daily and weekly publications and we have even gone door‐to‐door with flyers with the end result of these efforts being a 'comprehensive neighborhood meeting" designed to gain input from the public',"3DD CFO Gregory Rodewald said.
The meeting is open, and the public is encouraged to attend. 3DD representatives and the City Council are seeking input from the public on this proposed adaptive reuse project.
HREDC works to promote financial investment in Hannibal, and Marion and Ralls Counties. More information about the organization is available by visiting their website at www.hredc.com.