PALMYRA, Mo. — Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist at Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) announced Thursday that the City of Palmyra and HREDC have scheduled a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Hall's Hall, 220 S. Main St. (old Ben Franklin Building).

HREDC and city officials will be on hand to present information on the proposed downtown revitalization programs and to facilitate questions and answers. In addition to sharing this information, HREDC and the City would like to collect petition signatures from property owners to establish the Community Improvement District (CID).

