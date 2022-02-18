HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council announced Friday the city of Hannibal and HREDC have scheduled a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main.
HREDC and city officials will be on hand to present information on the proposed downtown revitalization programs and to facilitate questions and answers. In addition to sharing this information, HREDC and the City would like to gather input from owners of property and businesses related to the overall program as well as the proposed CID boundaries.
The city of Hannibal is considering the establishment of three interlocking incentive programs designed to encourage revitalization of private and public properties within a defined area of the city’s central business district. This broad front approach consists of real property tax abatement under Missouri’s Urban Redevelopment Corporations Law, creation of a Community Improvement District for the area, and availability of low-cost infrastructure financing under Neighborhood Improvement District legislation.
Maintaining the vitality of historic neighborhoods and downtown districts poses unique challenges requiring special revitalization solutions. This combination of incentives is being used successfully in communities around Missouri. If implemented, the program will achieve concentrated and coordinated promotion of downtown activities, physical private and public property improvements and infrastructure/streetscape enhancements.
Mehaffy added that the City of Palmyra recently held a meeting to discuss revitalization programs and gain feedback from the community. In addition, Mehaffy says he will be meeting with the Perry City Council on March 1 to discuss revitalization programs.
“We are excited to see so much interest in revitalization programs in our communities. I believe our communities have significant opportunities to enhance our historic districts, attract more residents and create additional revenues for our taxing jurisdictions,” Mehaffy said
The Tuesday meeting is open to the public. HREDC and the City Council are seeking input from the public on this proposed revitalization program.
