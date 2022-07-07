HANNIBAL — The City of Hannibal and HREDC have scheduled a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main St., to discuss downtown revitalization.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) made the announcement Thursday about the meeting, which will consist of HREDC and city officials presenting information about the proposed downtown revitalization programs, listening to questions and provide answers.
HREDC staff and city officials plan to share updated information and gather input from owners of property and businesses related to the overall program as well as proposed Community Improvement District (CID) boundaries.
The City of Hannibal is considering the establishment of three interlocking incentive programs designed to encourage revitalization of private and public properties within a defined area of the city’s central business district.
This broad front approach consists of real property tax abatement under Missouri’s Urban Redevelopment Corporations Law, creation of a CID for the area pursuant to the Community Improvement District Act and availability of low-cost infrastructure financing under Neighborhood Improvement District legislation.
Maintaining the vitality of historic neighborhoods and downtown districts poses unique challenges requiring special revitalization solutions, Mehaffy said. He explained that this combination of incentives is being used successfully in communities around Missouri.
If it is implemented, the program will achieve concentrated and coordinated promotion of downtown activities, physical private and public property improvements and infrastructure/streetscape enhancements.
Mehaffy said HREDC staff worked with City Manager Lisa Peck to revise the proposed boundaries based on public feedback at a February meeting.
During its June 21 Hannibal City Council meeting, the council reviewed the revised CID boundaries and requested that staff set another meeting to gain additional feedback from the public.
More information is available by visiting www.hredc.com.
