HANNIBAL — A public meeting on Monday night brought the prospect of a Community Improvement District (CID) closer to fruition for Hannibal.

Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist and SBDC director with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, said between 40 and 50 business and property owners gathered in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery for an informational meeting and the opportunity to sign a petition to move the CID approval process to the next step.

