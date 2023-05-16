HANNIBAL — A public meeting on Monday night brought the prospect of a Community Improvement District (CID) closer to fruition for Hannibal.
Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist and SBDC director with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, said between 40 and 50 business and property owners gathered in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery for an informational meeting and the opportunity to sign a petition to move the CID approval process to the next step.
Members of the public and business owners in the proposed district were invited to the meeting. Kuhns explained that several participants asked questions about the proposal. Lyndee Rodamaker, attorney with Cunningham, Vogel, and Rost, P.C., delivered a presentation to the group.
Business and property owners received the opportunity to sign the petition if they wished to join the CID. Kuhns said between eight and 10 signatures were collected during the meeting. A majority consisting of 51 percent of the assessed valuation in the area and 51 percent per capita approval is needed before the next step can be taken. There are 277 parcels of land in the proposed district, and Kuhns estimated about 100 to 150 signatures would reflect a majority.
Business and property owners also had the opportunity to sign the petition during the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council's meeting on Tuesday evening. Kuhns plans to host a second public meeting to share information and provide another opportunity for people to sign the petition.
The CID would be a separate political entity, encompassing businesses and properties along Mark Twain Avenue, Third Street, Broadway Street and Main Street. Kuhns explained the goal is to reverse declining property tax rates and provide reinvestment within the district's boundaries.
CID Board members include Historic Hannibal Marketing Council President Katy Welch, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst, property owner Joe Noonan, 2nd Ward council member Mike Dobson and Andy Dorian, representing community redevelopment efforts.
CID board members would help make decisions for reinvestments within the district, such as facade improvements, infrastructure work and promotional efforts. When a majority is reached including 51 percent of the area's assessed valuation and 51 percent per capita, the next step for the CID process can begin.
At that point, Kuhns would bring the petition before the council for approval. If approved, a vote would be taken from residents within the CID regarding whether to establish an additional one-percent sales tax. The tax would only apply within the CID boundaries and could only be reinvested within the district.
Kuhns felt the Monday meeting signaled a positive step toward creating the CID.
"We feel good. We had a lot of people express support and show that they were interested, and they're happy that we're doing something like this," she said. "I think the outlook is overall pretty positive — it's just continuing to put the work in and get the signatures, for sure — but we're really happy to have the first few signatures done and kind of kick off probably the biggest work part of trying to establish the CID."
Kuhns said business and property owners who would like to sign the CID petition can reach out by calling 573-221-1033 or emailing sbdc@hredc.com. The office is located at 3817 McMasters Ave., Suite D.
