Public invited to open house at new Hannibal Medical Supplies location

Hannibal Medical Supplies is moving to a new location at 6464 Interstate Court, and the public is invited to a Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event and open house on Thursday, Dec. 15. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m., followed by an open house through 6 p.m.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Medical Supplies will celebrate its move to 6464 Interstate Court with a Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and public open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

The new location is east of Fiddlestiks restaurant and close to the hospital and clinics for increased customer convenience.

