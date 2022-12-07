Public invited to open house at new Hannibal Medical Supplies location

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Medical Supplies will celebrate its move to 6464 Interstate Court with a Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and public open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
The new location is east of Fiddlestiks restaurant and close to the hospital and clinics for increased customer convenience.
Hannibal Medical Supplies’ phone number remains the same, 573-231-0556, as does its email, HMS@denserv.com.
The store specializes in respiratory care, such as CPAP/BiPAP therapy, home oxygen and nebulizers. Hannibal Medical Supplies also carries a full line of medical equipment and supplies including hospital beds, power recliner/lift chairs, wound care, enteral products (liquid nutrition), bath safety equipment and a variety of other products designed to help people be as active as possible in their own home.
Hannibal Medical Supplies is a partnership between Hannibal Regional Hospital and Denman Services, Inc.
The store has served the Hannibal area for 15 years, opening in January 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.