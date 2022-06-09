JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supply Chain Task Force’s draft report is now available for public review and comment following a six-month-long survey into supply chain issues.
The report was presented for review to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its June 2 monthly meeting.
Gov. Mike Parson created the task force in November 2021, and it held meetings across the state to identify supply chain problems facing Missouri businesses and citizens and develop potential solutions to address these challenges. Valuable feedback from stakeholders presented at these meetings has been included in the draft report.
The draft report is available at www.modot.org/supplychaintaskforce, and comments can be submitted through June 17. These comments will then be reviewed for inclusion in the final report, which will be submitted to Gov. Parson by the end of the month.
The task force is co-chaired by Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna and Director of the Office of Workforce Development Mardy Leathers from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.org.
