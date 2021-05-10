HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on the draft for the 2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, with a focus on safety and maintaining the state’s large infrastructure through maintenance and repair projects for roadways and bridges.
MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said Missouri’s roadways and bridges deteriorate a bit each year in the state’s infrastructure. A large part of the STIP focuses on maintaining Missouri roadways and bridges as efficiently as possible with projects like seal coating and resurfacing for pavement, along with preventative maintenance for bridges like washing and painting. Safety is also a top priority in the STIP, and Untiedt said public comment helps MoDOT officials identify areas where safety projects could reduce the number of severe crashes.
A safety project is in the works in Audrain County for U.S. 19 and MO Route J to improve safety. Untiedt said motorists travel all over the region and state, and their input is vital for determining how to keep the state’s roads and bridges safe while doing so as efficiently as possible.
Missouri’s highway system is the seventh largest in the U.S., with 33,832 miles of roadways and 10,397 bridges, but it ranks 45th in the nation for revenue per mile. More bridges are set to get the replacements they’ve needed, through Gov. Parsons Focus on Bridges program and MoDOT’s Fixing Access to Rural Missouri program — a $26 million design-build project set to replace up to 41 bridges in northern Missouri.
Untiedt said bridges are inspected annually, and occasionally a bridge will have to have be reduced to one-lane traffic or have a weight limit fixed
“We know that’s an impact for communities and for people who use these bridges These two programs are really helping the state and the region address some of those, and make some progress on those bridges and hold their own,” Untiedt said, pointing out how addressing the aging infrastructure is an issue across the country.
MoDOT works with local governments and local planning council members to identify safety and maintenance issues, but Untiedt stressed how important the public comment aspect of the STIP process is.
“We also love to hear comments from the public — whether it’s just on a normal basis, the public can call in at any time and give their opinion about our program and what they think needs to be addressed,” Untiedt said.
He encouraged people to check out the STIP and share their comments by visiting www.modot.org and selecting the STIP page under the Programs section. People can review the STIP, jobs MoDOT is reviewing, maps with projects. Untiedt said people can comment during the next month about jobs they like seeing in the STIP, jobs they think should be added and their thoughts about the plan in general.
MoDOT officials review the comments, which provide a good perspective on the plan and area residents feel need to be addressed.
“The infrastructure belongs to everybody. Everybody uses it. It’s not just for your county, it’s not just for your specific town. Everybody uses roads all over the region, so we need those comments. People might drive through St. Louis, so we might get comments about the St. Louis program,” Untiedt said. The more information we get from the public about their feelings helps us to do a better job and to meet the needs that the public sees we need to be doing.”