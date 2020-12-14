HANNIBAL — Each of the gingerbread houses in the contest hosted by the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum’s was so colorful and detailed that if they had not been labeled with numbers the voting public would not have known whether they were created by children or adults.
Stacy Raith made a Mark Twain Boyhood Home gingerbread house, with gingerbread people Tom and Becky outside at the fence.
Many colorful candies were embedded in a child’s house made by Madeline Rickey.
Several made log cabins, and added animals or people.
In the child division for those up to age 12, Piper Vogel of Hannibal won with her “Make A Wish” gingerbread house, complete with a wishing well. She received a $50 Walmart gift card.
The adult winner, Emilia Schulte of Springfield, Ill., received a $50 County Market gift card for her log cabin with animals and a truck carrying a Christmas tree.
As the kit winner, Beverly Cutler of Springfield, Ill., won a $100 Walmart gift card for her barn and animals, made with two kits.
The prizes were contributed by Hannibal’s Walmart and County Market stores, according to Melissa Cummins, director of marketing and community relations at the museum.
Cummins reported this third annual contest had six child entries, five adult entries and one kit entry, and she hopes the contest will continue to grow.
All the gingerbread houses will remain on display in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery window until Jan. 3.