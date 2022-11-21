JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings starting on Jan. 31, 2023 to receive customer comment in an electric rate case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.
There will be in-person and virtual local public hearings conducted by the Public Service Commission:
- Thursday, Feb. 2 — Virtual Local Public Hearing starts at 6 p.m.: To attend a virtual local public hearing by telephone, call toll free 1-855-718-6621 at the time of the hearing, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number (2462 132 4372 for the Feb. 2 hearing or 2462 586 7849 for the Feb. 3 hearing) followed by # (pound/hashtag symbol). If prompted for a password, enter 0337. To attend a virtual local public hearing by Webex video (internet), visit www.webex.com. You can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on your mobile device, laptop, desktop computer or tablet prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the corresponding access code and password listed above.
- Friday, February 3 — Virtual Local Public Hearing starts at noon. Instructions for Feb. 2 meeting apply.
The local public hearings will be held in facilities that meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. For more information about the in-person hearings or to receive additional accommodations to participate, call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 or TDD Hotline at 1-800-829-7541 before the hearings.
