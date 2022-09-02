JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Grain Belt Express LLC (Grain Belt) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a Commission order amending its certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) granted in File No. EA-2016-0358 as described in its application and supporting testimony; and approving certain modifications to the conditions on Grain Belt’s CCN granted in File No. EA-2016-0358.

In its application, Grain Belt states that for the high voltage direct current (HVDC) portion of the line, no material changes to the route, right-of-way or facility design are anticipated as a result of the requested amendments. Grain Belt also filed a motion requesting a waiver of the requirement to give 60-days’ notice before filing its application with the Commission.

